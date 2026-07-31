The Friends of the Orange Regional Gallery (FORG) marked a significant milestone with a cocktail party on Saturday evening, July 18, celebrating 40 years of dedicated support for our local Gallery. The evening brought together artists, sponsors, local businesses, wineries, retailers, volunteers and supporters to recognise four decades of commitment to enriching the region's cultural landscape.

The celebration highlighted the important partnership between FORG and the Orange Regional Gallery, both of which have played a vital role in promoting the visual arts and building a permanent collection for the community. Over the past 40 years, funds raised by FORG have helped acquire artworks that will be enjoyed by generations to come.