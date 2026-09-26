Keeping their kids active, occupied, and off their iPads, is every parent’s ideal during the upcoming school holidays.

With that in mind, Orange Ex-Services Club presents a fantastic “KidsFest” for the school holidays ranging from junior golf clinics, chocolate bingo, live reptile shows, family bowling days, and a kids comedy show featuring Signor Baffo, the world’s worst cook!

The fun starts on Monday, September 28 for a Junior Golf Clinic at The Wentworth Orange.

Join in for a fun and engaging Junior Clinic designed to help young players develop their skills, build confidence, and enjoy the game in a supportive environment. Suitable for all skill levels.

Tuesday, September 29 there’s Chocolate Bingo where kids can get ready for a sweet time at our School Holiday Chocolate Bingo! Kids can play a fun game of bingo with a delicious twist – tasty chocolate prizes for every win!

It’s a perfect mix of excitement and treats, making it the ultimate holiday activity for chocolate lovers!

On Wednesday, September 30 is the Live Reptile Show with 11am and 1pm starts with each show fun, educational, and highly-interactive, giving children and families the opportunity to get up close to a variety of amazing reptiles while learning about their habitats, behaviours and the importance of reptile safety.

There will also be plenty of opportunities for hands-on interaction and photos, making it a memorable experience for all ages.

On Saturday, October 4 is the Family Bowls Day at The Country Club.

Starting at 11am, if you’re looking for something fun and free to do together, come down to the Country Club for a relaxed and friendly Family Bowls Day, proudly hosted by passionate club members. No experience needed; just bring your crew, give it a go, and enjoy some laughs on the green.

On Saturday, October 11, there’s the Kids Comedy Show, “Signor Baffo”. There’s chaos in the kitchen when Signor Baffo’s left in charge!

The restaurant is about to open, nothing is going to plan and he needs your help. Get ready for a whirlwind of silly games, outrageous misunderstandings, and a menu full of surprises. Can you help Signor Baffo complete his list before disaster strikes?

Expect plenty of giggles, unexpected twists, and even a rock and roll concert in this supremely silly, interactive adventure.

A laugh-out-loud treat for children three and above and their families; served with a generous helping of fun and mischief.

For more information and booking details, go to: https://www.oesc.com.au/kidsfest