Orange Regional Gallery is proud to present Kait James: Red Flags, which is on now until June 14. The exhibition is shortlisted in the First Nations Project of the Year category in the 2026 Victorian Museums and Galleries Awards.

The exhibition is a Warrnambool Art Gallery exhibition, curated by Aaron Bradbrook and touring nationally with NETS Victoria. The project has been assisted by the Australian Government through Creative Australia, its principal arts investment and advisory body, and the Visions of Australia program, and has received development assistance from NETS Victoria’s Exhibition Development Fund, supported by the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria. Additional funding support for the Orange Regional Gallery’s program comes from Create NSW.

Kait James: Red Flags is Wadawurrung artist Kait James’ most ambitious solo exhibition to date. Since 2018, James has been carving out a unique visual language based on the reappropriation of racialised products. Colloquially identified as ‘Aboriginalia’, these mass-produced, commercial objects range from souvenir tea towels and pennant flags to children’s dolls and ceramic figurines. Primarily created from the 1950s through to the 1980s for consumption by non-Indigenous tourists, they depict culturally insensitive and racially stereotyped imagery, designs and motifs.

Please note that this exhibition contains artworks that depict themes and images related to the historical and ongoing systemic racism and discrimination faced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and may prompt strong emotional responses. It includes social and political critique from the artist’s perspective, and includes strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Kait James presented a fascinating exhibition talk on Friday, 11 April, and many visitors to the exhibition have commented in our surveys and online that they are finding it insightful, challenging, refreshing, humorous, and important.

Orange Regional Gallery is open daily from 10am to 4pm. Entry is FREE.