Orange Regional Gallery is open daily throughout the school holidays, and entry is free. Families can collect an eye-spy activity from reception and explore our community exhibition ‘Here/Now’ together, visit ‘Nike Savvas: Purple Haze’, and spend time drawing at our kids table. There are also a few places left in our school holiday workshops next week.

From 10am to noon on Tuesday, October 6, children aged eight and over will join artist Jaq Davies for an inspiring sculpture workshop focused on creatively combining a range of interesting materials. This workshop includes a mini tour of ‘Here/Now’, where children will see one of Ms Davies’s works and learn more about her art practice.

On Wednesday, October 7, artist June Golland will join us for a full day of creative play with her workshop ‘Inner Creatures’ for young people aged 12 and over. This hands-on workshop invites young people to pull apart discarded soft toys, dolls, and found materials and reassemble them into entirely new creatures. Part sculpture, part creature-making laboratory, and part exercise in imaginative mischief, it begins with an abundant collection of pre-loved toys and materials that participants can cut, combine, stitch, attach, embellish, and transform!

From 10am to noon on Thursday, October 8, I will be delivering a playful ‘Colour Lab’ workshop for children aged eight and over, where we will explore colour through a range of different art experiments inspired by ‘Nike Savvas: Purple Haze’. Young artists will enjoy a tour of the exhibition before they unleash their creativity in our workshop space.

Bookings for school holiday workshops are essential, and costs apply. Head to the gallery’s Eventbrite page at eventbrite.com.au/o/orange-regional-gallery-21898364994 for all the details.

Visiting the precinct these school holidays? Don’t miss our partnership exhibition ‘Untamed’, just a hop, skip and a jump away at Orange Regional Museum. It features the work of more than 2500 local public-school children in a wonderfully wild and weedy display of creativity. Don’t miss it!

Orange Regional Gallery is open from 10am to 4pm daily. Orange Regional Museum is open from 9am to 4pm daily. Entry to both the gallery and museum is free.