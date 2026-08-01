The Orange Theatre Company celebrated its 50th anniversary with a three-day run of concerts featuring songs from the company's greatest hits over the decades. The performances featured a choir of 100 past and present performers who performed songs from Orange Theatre Company's many successful musicals, including Les Misérables, Jesus Christ Superstar, Irene, Oliver, Evita, 42nd Street, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, and many more. OC Life photographer Cec Tilburg stopped by the Orange Civic Theatre to snap attendees at the final matinee performance on Saturday, 18 July. It was loved by everyone who attended, says Cec, with some audience members calling it one of the company's finest ever performances.