Happy 90th birthday to Cecily Minihan (nee Bastick), who celebrated the milestone with family and friends, many of whom travelled long distances to be with her in Orange.

Cecily is described by family as a cherished matriarch whose life is defined by love, grace and an unwavering devotion to those around her. Loved ones travelled from across the country, coming from Queensland, Melbourne and the Mid North Coast, for the celebration which was held at Eat Botanic.

The gathering was filled with shared stories, laughter and immense gratitude for decades of nurturing, guidance, warmth, love and enduring friendship. Cecily and family extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who travelled from near and far, and to all those who sent their blessings, making this momentous milestone an unforgettable one.