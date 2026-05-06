Champion Australian table tennis player Michelle Bromley knows exactly what it’s like to have passion for a sport, with precious few outlets for local competition.

The two-time Olympian grew-up in small-town Gulgong near Mudgee in a ping-pong-crazy household and is now looking to spread the word of this greatly under-rated game to young ladies in the district.

She is hosting a “Women and Girls Come & Try Table Tennis” event at Blayney and Orange on Saturday, May 9, promoting the game for which she represented Australia at both the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics.

“Currently I’m the ambassador for the NSW Table Tennis Association for women and girls,” Michelle told Orange City Life.

“This event is being funded through Table Tennis Australia; the idea is to promote more women and girls playing the sport,” she added.

Her aim, she says, is to introduce them to a pastime that is fun, healthy, and low-impact, but which has relatively-low female participation rates in Australia.

“I grew-up in Gulgong and was born into a competitive table tennis family with a very small number of players locally,” Michelle recalled.

“So it’s really nice to be a part of a project to introduce the game to girls in country areas.”

Table tennis, she explained, is an activity that almost all of us have tried at one time or another, which probably explains why it is often dismissed as a serious sport.

“Everyone has had a dabble in it at one time or another but, what I love about it, is that it is a sport for of all of us.

“It’s a sport for everyone of all ages for age and gender or physical limitations; from ages six to 100, and it’s good not just for your, health, but cognitively as well,” Michelle said.

Former Japanese champion player and Orange local, Shin Nakazawa, uses this little-understood aspect of the game to help with people in the early stages of mental decline.

“I’ve played table tennis for more than 50 years and am an accredited Australian Table Tennis Association coach; with studies showing the game has a number of benefits for those with conditions like dementia and Alzheimer’s,” Shin revealed.

“The Association, however, found that there were few girls and women playing the sport, and that is why the promotion is being held locally,“ he added.

The Blayney event is at Centrepoint Sport and Leisure from 10–1pm, with the Orange introduction at Canobolas High School from 2.30–5.30pm.

Entry is only $10 per person, though spots are limited. To register, email matthew.crane1@outlook.com.au

“Participants don’t need any experience or proficiency in the sport to take part,” Michelle said.

“It would be great to see new people of all skill levels come along and get involved,” she concluded.