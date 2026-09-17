For anyone in construction and manufacturing fields, Integral Skills offers much more than just licence training in high-risk fields.

"We provide a whole range of professional services for those working in the mines and heavy industry, things like that," registered training organisation manager, Anthony Southwell, explains.

"We offer a whole range of professional services and supervisions to help them do the job better," he adds.

With safety their number one priority, making sure your equipment is up to standard and properly licensed is just one of these fields.

"We have the equipment to do mandatory tagging for cranes, rigs and slings, and we also sell heavy lifts and rigging equipment and slings ourselves.

"While our head office is in Orange, we can go anywhere in NSW; and we're nationally accredited throughout Australia," Anthony reveals.

He says the long-established and growing heavy metal industries in the Central Tablelands make it a leader in adoption of occupational health and safety best practices.

"Mining always leads the way in safety standards for other areas like civic construction," Anthony says. "We've got a lot of heavy industry and mining in the region where proper accreditation and safety are central to their operations,"

As in any industry trying to survive these tough times, though, there can be small operators for whom training and compliance are a cost they find hard to bear.

"For sure, some companies with small budgets still need to be thinking about safety.

"We can offer a whole range of professional services, auditing, and specialist programs for their staff," Anthony illuminates.

With an allied scaffolding service, Integral offers the full range of services for all industry in the region.

Courses include bridge and gantry crane, combined confined space, gas test, and work at heights, communicating information, conducting lift operations, construction induction, CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation), dogging, and boom and scissor lift.

Other courses also covering areas requiring professional accreditation comprise forklift, gantry and overhead crane, low-voltage rescue and CPR, rigging courses, supervisor courses, vehicle leading, working at heights, and a range of refresher courses to keep vital skills up to date.

Integral Skills is serious about training with a commitment to safety that never stops.

It's a Registered Training Organisation (RTO ID 45528) that's 100 per cent Australian-owned and operated, whether you're looking for new skills to advance your career, upskilling your workforce, or maintaining competency and currency ready for the next project, we're they're here to help.

"Whatever they want to do, we can organise and run procedures and inspections, and go in and help them get compliant," Anthony says.

"We offer a lot more than just training," he concludes.

For more information go to: www.integralskills.com.au