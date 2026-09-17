This September, the Orange Film Society presents Gabriel Mascaro’s extraordinary and breathtaking cinematic odyssey, THE BLUE TRAIL.

The best-reviewed film of the 2025 Berlinale - where it topped Screen International’s prestigious critics’ poll - THE BLUE TRAIL follows the misadventures of a remarkable Brazilian woman who, as her working life draws to an end, secretly sets out on a journey down the Amazon to fulfil a long-held dream.

It’s the near future. Independent 77-year-old Tereza (the astonishing Denise Weinberg) has lived her whole life in a small industrialised town, working on the production line at a local factory. One day, she is surprised to return home to an official government order forcing her relocation to a senior housing colony in an isolated area. There, elderly people are purportedly brought to ‘enjoy’ their final years in comfort, while their relatives are freed from caring duties. But the rules seem to have changed: Tereza wasn’t expecting the directive until she turned 80.

Refusing to accept the fate imposed on her, Tereza impulsively decides to embark on a journey down the rivers and tributaries of the Amazon—one that will change her destiny forever.

Vividly showcasing both the natural beauty and the corruption of the Amazon in every frame, THE BLUE TRAIL finds a beacon of optimism in its protagonist. Offering a glorious rebuke to authoritarian rule, Mascaro’s fable is an enchanting celebration of vitality, resilience and defiance that will make viewers’ hearts and spirits soar.

Experience THE BLUE TRAIL at Odeon 5 Cinema, Orange, on Sunday, September 27, and Wednesday, September 30.