Orange Regional Gallery’s annual community exhibition HERE/NOW opened on Saturday, September 19.

This exhibition presents the work of artists from the local government areas of Orange, Bathurst, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan Shire, Lithgow, Oberon, Parkes and Weddin Shire. Ranging in medium, scale and subject, the works celebrate the breadth, diversity and creative spirit of artists in the Central West.

Now in its eighth year, this edition is the largest HERE/NOW to date, with 220 artists being exhibited in all stages of their career. We have emerging artists who are placing their work in a Gallery for the first time, alongside mid-career and established artists who have exhibited internationally.

To support our local artists, there was no exhibition entry fee, and the Gallery is waiving any commission from sales, instead putting the artist in touch with the potential buyer to handle the sale. This is a great opportunity to support our regional artists and for locals to add to their art collection at a reasonable price point.

The HERE/NOW exhibition is open daily from 10am to 4pm until Sunday, October 25, 2026. Entry is free.