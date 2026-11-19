Newmont Cadia rolled out the welcome mat for the local community this past week, inviting people to take a behind-the-scenes look at one of Australia’s largest underground mining operations.

The 2026 Newmont Cadia community Open Day was held on Sunday, November 8 and included guided bus tours from the Golden Memories Museum at Millthorpe to the Cadia operation.

The tour gave over 2,500 attendees the opportunity to see some of Newmont’s largest mining equipment, visit the heavy vehicle workshop, learn how gold and copper are processed in the mill, and experience a short walk underground at the former Ridgeway mine.

And on Monday, November 9, for the very first time, Cadia welcomed more than 600 Year 9 and 10 students from schools across the region for the inaugural Schools Open Day.

Newmont Cadia General Manager Lori Douglas said the new event gave students the chance to have face-to-face conversations with a diverse range of people who have built careers in mining.

"For us, this is an investment in the next generation. We’d love more young people growing up to recognise the opportunities that exist right here in their own region,” Ms Douglas said.

“As a long-term employer in the Central West, we want to help build a pipeline of local talent that will support our operation, our industry and our communities for generations to come.”

"If even a handful of students go home thinking differently about their future, or start asking questions about an apprenticeship, a trade or a university course they hadn't considered before, then we've achieved something worthwhile.”

The schools open day was supported by representatives from TAFE NSW, Skillset, VERTO, MEGT, the University of Wollongong and Charles Sturt University, who were on hand to give advice to students on education, apprenticeship, traineeship and university pathways that could lead to a career in mining or related industries.

All proceeds from tour ticket sales for the Community Open Day, totalling more than $10,000, were donated to the Golden Memories Museum at Millthorpe.