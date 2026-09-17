The songs and styles of two of the modern music era's greatest solo artists, Phil Collins and Madonna, feature as the latest tribute show by The Handpicked Band at Canobolas Dance Hall on Thursday, September 24.

Tickets normally sell fast for shows at this iconic bush venue nestled amidst the picturesque rolling hills of cherry and apple orchards at the foot of Mt Canobolas, with two of music's greatest stars the highlight of this night's show.

Born Madonna Louise Ciccone, Madonna is the American singer, songwriter, and actress universally recognised as the "Queen of Pop".

Known for her continual reinvention, boundary-pushing visual presentation, and influential socio-cultural impact, Madonna stands as the best-selling female recording artist of all time after skyrocketing in the charts in the early 1980s with her self-titled debut album, laying the groundwork for decades of global chart dominance.

Phil Collins is a legendary English singer, drummer, songwriter, record producer, and actor renowned for his historic run as a solo artist and as the driving force behind the prog-rock band, "Genesis".

One big night of music as the Handpicked Band takes on the legendary sounds of Phil Collins and Madonna, bringing some of the biggest and most recognisable hits of the 1980s and 1990s to the Canobolas Dance Hall.

From the unmistakable sounds of 'In the Air Tonight', 'Easy Lover', 'You Can't Hurry Love' and 'Against All Odds' to Madonna classics including 'Like a Prayer', 'Material Girl', 'Into the Groove' and 'Like a Virgin', expect a night packed with songs you know, love and probably can't help singing along to.

The Handpicked Band is a powerhouse, high-voltage live act based in the Central West region of NSW, serving as a resident fixture at the iconic Canobolas Dance Hall at Mt Canobolas.

Known for engineering spectacular live tribute experiences without standard clichés, the group features a seriously talented local lineup that adapts its sound to celebrate different musical eras, genres, and legendary artists.

Also joining the Handpicked Band for the night is one of Orange's standout local voices, Charlie Parker. Forget the tribute show clichés, this is the Handpicked Band doing it their way – live, loud and right here in the Central West.

And it's all at the special atmosphere of the Canobolas Dance Hall. Built between the world wars, this historic venue exudes rustic charm with period trimmings and a breathtaking panorama that promises unforgettable memories.

Great show, great artist, and a great atmosphere, what more could you want?