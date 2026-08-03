Whenever you walk into Mal MacDonald’s movie memorabilia store, Reel Memories, in Orange’s Centrepoint Arcade, you never know just what you might discover.

Mal has been dealing in home entertainment and movie memorabilia for more than 50 years, and there is little he doesn’t know about the business. From hard-to-find and cult films and TV shows to movie posters, lobby cards and other collectables, Mal has probably got what you are looking for.

“People say you need a bigger shop,” says Mal, showing OC Life around his store and storage, piled floor to ceiling with movie-related items, books, records, toys and other bits and pieces.

“I brought most of this stuff with me from Sydney, when I had a store at the antique centre, and people would bring me stuff,” he says, gesturing at the vast assortment of items packed into the store.

“Because I've got so much now, I don’t buy much anymore, unless it's something incredibly rare.”

The books and records you can see in the shop are just a fraction of what’s in storage, he tells us.

Mal has seen just about every iteration of home movie technology come through his store from Cinefilm, reel-to-reel, 16 Millimetre, Super8 Sound to Beta, VHS, laserdisc, DVDs and Blu-Ray.

There's literally nowhere else you will find the range of movies and TV shows and media he keeps in stock.

As an example, he shows me a print of the 1933 King Kong movie on six reels of film for home viewing, then points out cult classic slasher films that saw only limited release on DVD.

At his storage, Mal shows us through his DVD ‘vault’ stacked high with a bewildering array of titles. On each of which Mal can rattle off the names of the actors, the year released and other bits of trivia.

In another room, there is a wall lined with filing cabinets and folders of movie posters, film canisters and other bits of memorabilia.

And we didn’t even get to explore inside his double garage at home.

“And that's why we're having a sale, you know, to get rid of some of the stock,” says Mal.

There’s never been a better time to explore Reel Memories, with Mal slashing the price of everything in his store by 25 per cent for a limited time only.

You’ll find Reel Memories at Shop 4, Centrepoint Arcade, Orange.