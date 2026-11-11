The March district has produced many fine cricket teams, dating back more than 100 years. This team, from the early 20th century, shows back: Cecil Gallagher, Wally Ford, Jim Turnbull, Ern Griffith, Hulee Griffith; centre: Dolph Griffith, Felix Griffith, Gerald Griffith, Jim Priest; front: Harry Culverson, Horace Pearce and Nimmo Griffith.

Photo courtesy of the CWD Negative Collection, Orange & District Historical Society.

The society holds a work day at Heritage Cottage (148 March Street) each Wednesday from 10.30am to 4pm, (with a lunch break from 12.30-1.30pm).Members are available to answer enquiries at this time.