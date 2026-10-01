The much-loved Molong Village Markets return this October long weekend on, with many new stallholders and returning favourites set to be on the Dr Ross Memorial Recreation Ground am to pm on Monday, October 5.

Attracting over 3,500 visitors from across Australia, the markets include an interesting array of stalls offering fresh produce, flowers and plants; gourmet treats, as well as arts, crafts, handmade jewellery, clothing, homewares and many other goods.

Molong Advancement Group President, Peter Batten said the Molong October Markets are renowned for their vibrant atmosphere and variety of stalls, and this year we have introduced a new attraction for the kids.

"Our new ‘Kids Zone’ will have face painting, our regular train ride and excitingly a new bouncy castle and wonderful petting zoo for the kids," Mr Batten said. "There will also be great food, with donuts, ice cream and dipping dots to enjoy."

Plus, there will be treats for Mum and Dad too with delicious soft drinks, barista-made coffee, a distillery and wine stalls to keep visitors refreshed.

Approximately 130 stalls will line the oval, including some old favourites and exciting new ones. Visitors can also enjoy, the famous Lions Club BBQ which will be fired up from 08:30am.

While in town, visitors are encouraged to explore Molong’s colourful Bank Street, where they will find boutique shopping, cafes and pubs offering delicious food and beverages.

Organised by the Molong Advancement Group, and sponsored by Cabonne Council, the Molong October Markets aims to raise money for local projects, through a gold coin donation at the gates and from the fees paid by the stallholder. These benefit the community, support local businesses and attract visitors to town to discover the beauty and diversity of Cabonne.

For more information, visit the Molong Advancement Group on Facebook.