On Sunday, July 26, the Molong Historical Society held a special Grand Opening of their newest acquisition for the local history museum, a century-old police lockup originally located at Manildra. The society had quite the adventure relocating the 12-foot by 11-foot-6-inch structure to the museum grounds, with the old building falling apart just metres from its final location. But thanks to the hard work of an incredible number of volunteers, the historic lockup will now be visible to visitors for many years to come. Appropriately, it was Member for Orange Phil Donato who officially opened the old police lockup; Mr Donato, of course, was himself formerly a member of the NSW Police Force.