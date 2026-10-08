More than just a medium, Karen Baldwin is returning to Orange to host another Evening of Mediumship event, and this time she’s also bringing a new one-day workshop, Introduction to Colour and the Aura.

Her approach to her gift, she explains, is grounded rather than theatrical, with specific, recognisable details and an open transparency about her work.

“You don’t have to believe in mediumship to experience it,” Ms Baldwin says.

“Come curious, watch what happens, and decide for yourself what it means,” she adds.

That philosophy shapes everything she will bring to Orange this month, starting on Friday, October 9, when Ms Baldwin returns to Orange Ex-Services’ Club for An Evening of Mediumship, a live demonstration of communication with the spirit world.

Some people come because they’re missing someone and hoping for a sign; others come simply curious about what a live event is really like, Ms Baldwin says.

Either way, it’s first-timer friendly, and Ms Baldwin brings the same grounded, warm approach she’s known for: real evidence, gentle humour, and a room where nobody is expected to be anything other than themselves. Tickets are $50 plus a booking fee.

As an added bonus, on Saturday, October 10, Ms Baldwin is also running her Introduction to Colour and the Aura workshop, a one-day event suitable for absolute beginners who are curious about understanding colour and how to read the aura.

It’s something Ms Baldwin uses every day in her own life, her favourite subject, and one she genuinely loves teaching. The workshop is $120 per person and is held in a private home in Orange, with the address confirmed on registration.

Both events reflect the same underlying approach: no fear, no forced participation, and no requirement to arrive with any belief already in place.

What ties them together is Ms Baldwin’s own warmth: she brings real joy and passion to this work, and loves introducing people to a world where they leave with a better understanding of themselves, the spirit world, and the world around them.

Tickets to An Evening of Mediumship and the Introduction to Colour and the Aura workshop are available through Humanitix.