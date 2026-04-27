The RSPCA NSW Orange Supporter Group is hosting a special fundraising screening of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' at the Odeon 5 Cinema on Friday, May 1.

It’s your chance to see the long-awaited sequel to the 2006 smash hit movie on the opening weekend, while helping out a very worthy cause.

“Even though we do not have the physical presence of the shelter here any longer, we raise money to support people with immediate help of food for their pets if they are in need, or veterinary expenses,” Libby Jones of the RSPCA NSW Orange Supporter Group explained.

“Subsidised desexing is what we put most of our fundraising toward, because the issue of too many dogs, too many cats and nowhere for them to go is an ongoing issue.

Tickets are $25 via Collins Booksellers Orange (cash only) or available at the cinema. All money raised will be used to help the work of the Orange Supporter Group.

“And a lot of our members also have tickets to sell, but you can get them on the night if you can't before, but with cash only,” Libby said.

“We’ve also got some great lucky door prizes. We’ll hand out tickets to people as they go through the door, and they’ll be drawn before the movie starts.”

If anyone is in need of assistance with subsidised vaccination, microchipping, desexing, or emergency veterinary treatment, you can contact the RSPCA NSW Orange Supporter Group by emailing orange@rspcansw.org.au

“Or alternatively, people are to ring the RSPCA Sydney shelter at Yagoona and they will immediately contact us,” Libby added.