Orange’s NAIDOC Week street march attracted a large crowd to the CBD on Monday morning, November 16, with local schools, early childhood centres, businesses, and local agencies represented in the annual march along Summer Street.

At Robertson Park, Orange NAIDOC Week Community Committee chair, Cr Gerald Power, greeted the crowd before inviting Wiradjuri Elder, Uncle Neil Ingram, to the microphone to give the Welcome to Country.

With this year being the 50th anniversary of NAIDOC Week, Uncle Neil spoke on the history of NAIDOC and this year’s theme, “50 Years of Deadly”.

“For five decades, NAIDOC Week has celebrated the voice of our people and community: steady, unapologetic and proud,” Uncle Neil said.

“Each year is seen as a call to celebrate culture, honour resistance and remind the nation of where we are as a people.”

While NAIDOC officially began in 1976, its roots lie in the 1938 Day of Mourning, Uncle Neil said, naming pioneering Aboriginal civil rights leaders William Cooper, Jack Patton and William Ferguson, who led the small but historic protest in Sydney.

NAIDOC celebrations in Orange also had small beginnings, Uncle Neil continued.

“We started off with a small group of about 20 people, and it has grown to over 2,000 participants… a major, localised, week-long celebration of Aboriginal culture, history and achievement in partnership with Orange City Council and local Aboriginal agencies and community,” Uncle Neil said.

Orange Mayor Tony Mileto then addressed the crowd, describing the sight of so many people gathered in Sale Street ahead of the march as one of his proudest days as Mayor.

“Because to me, it was a sign of our community coming together,” Cr Mileto explained. “One part of it was about celebrating Indigenous culture, but it was also about our community supporting Indigenous people.

“Here in Orange, we have a strong Aboriginal community, whose knowledge, history, culture and contribution enrich our regional life.

“NAIDOC reminds us that celebrating culture and acknowledging history should be confined, not to one week, but all year round. It should be reflected in how we listen, how we learn, how we work together, how we build stronger relationships every day in our community.”

Speaking to Orange City Life, Cr Gerald Power said the 2026 NAIDOC theme “50 Years of Deadly” is not just a fitting tribute to honour the people who built this movement, but also a challenge to the generations to come.

“To achieve this across the Nation. You know, every state and territory, hundreds of thousands of people, in every town, every village, government and non-government services just celebrating… It's just overwhelming!” Cr Power said.

“We stand upon their shoulders, and I'm certain they would be saying, mate, we've done well! From little things, big things grow.

“And I think it's just an amazing journey for where I see Australia going well beyond my time," he continued, "and that's where we have got to set up a platform, shout the next generation on, and hand them the baton!”