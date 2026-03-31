Arts OutWest has launched a new microgrants program in the Central West and is calling for artists and groups to apply.

The new Arts OutWest Cultural Fund Microgrants –and i supports locally driven arts and heritage activity across the NSW Central West and is offered thanks to generous donations from the public.

Two funding streams are available, with grants of up to $1000 for individual artists, and up to $2500 for groups, which include arts organisations, collectives, local councils, arts and heritage businesses and artist–organisation partnerships.

“Microgrants aim to create artist employment, spark new creative activity, and make meaningful community engagement,” said Arts OutWest Executive Director Kylie Shead.

Activities that might be funded include community art projects, workshops, exhibitions, performances, talks, story development, artist residencies, creative experiments, the creation of new work, and more.

Projects must take place between June and December 2026 and occur within the local government areas of Bathurst Region, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan, Lithgow, Mid-Western Regional, Oberon, Orange, Parkes and Weddin.

Applications close 5pm, Monday 20 April 2026, and will be assessed on artistic merit, community impact, planning , viability and, where relevant, career growth.

All applicants must discuss their idea with Arts OutWest before applying.

Full guidelines, FAQs, and the application form are available at: artsoutwest.org.au/pf/arts-outwest-cultual-fund-microgrants

Arts OutWest will hold a Microgrants information session online on Wednesday, 1 April at 5.30pm. You can book via the artsoutwest.org.au website.