The Orange Ladies Probus Club held their annual general meeting recently and elected a new committee for 2026.

Probus was first established by Rotary in the UK in the 1960s, originally for retired professionals and business people.

The Orange Club was established in 1992 and currently has a membership of 57. The club holds meetings on the fourth Wednesday of each month at Duntryleague Golf Club at 10am, with morning tea and guest speakers, and also organises outings and trips. If you are interested in joining Probus, contact President Pat Devenish by phoning 0423148581 or call in on one of their meetings.