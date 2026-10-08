Diesel & Blue celebrated its move to a spacious new home recently, inviting the public to join it for a fun-filled open day

Formerly located in Edward Street, the dog care, dog grooming, and boarding business has now taken over the former RSPCA complex at 71 William St, Orange, with owner Danielle Haase spending months transforming the old buildings into the “Hilton” of dog hotels!

Member for Orange Phil Donato was at the open day on Saturday, September 19, to cut the ribbon and officially open the spacious new Diesel & Blue Dog Retreat. Stop by and see it for yourself!