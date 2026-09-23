Orange locals will have their first opportunity to step inside Alchemy’s newest display home this month, with The Ember officially opening on Saturday, September 26.

This new home is the second type to be constructed within the growing Alchemy neighbourhood. Designed in collaboration with award-winning architects Clarke Hopkins Clarke, The Ember is a single-level home that centres around a north-facing courtyard, bringing natural light into the open-plan kitchen, dining and living areas, complemented by a butler’s pantry, private master suite and landscaped outdoor spaces.

From 10am to 2pm, visitors are invited to tour the completed home while enjoying coffee, tea and light refreshments, and experience the interiors brought to life by The Interior Collective.

Construction is well underway on Stage 2, being the first six Ember homes, with completions from September through to the end of the year.

The display opening comes as Alchemy continues to move forward across the broader development. The next stage of subdivision works has been completed, paving the way for 19 future homes fronting the central parkland, with approval also received for a further 66 residential lots to the south of the park.

Planning is also progressing for Alchemy’s four-hectare central parkland, set to incorporate the existing dam, walking paths, a playground and landscaped open space.

“For us, it’s important that people can see Alchemy continuing to evolve from the plans on paper into a real neighbourhood,” said David Cullen, owner and CEO of the developer Oakstand.

“The opening of The Ember is another opportunity to welcome the Orange community in, walk through a finished home and see the quality and progress being made across Alchemy firsthand.”

Importantly, Alchemy is a neighbourhood for purchasers of all ages, offering a range of turnkey homes designed for different lifestyles and stages of life. Within the broader development, The Reserve Collection will be a small, dedicated community comprising just eight homes specifically designed for those aged over 60. This collection represents one distinct part of Alchemy, while the wider neighbourhood is open to all.

Alchemy’s original Residences display home also remains open for tours, along with a dedicated finishes display where purchasers can explore and select interior colour schemes, tapware, fixtures and finishes for their new home.

With completed homes, new construction underway and future stages progressing, The Ember opening marks another step forward as the Alchemy neighbourhood continues to grow.

The Ember Display Opening