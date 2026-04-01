Patients and families at Orange Hospital’s new world-class palliative care unit will benefit from a $66,000 donation from Newmont Cadia – a donation that holds special significance for the Cadia workforce.

Last week, Newmont representatives toured the new palliative care unit to see firsthand how the Cadia Legacy Fund contribution is supporting patients and their loved ones during end-of-life care.

Located on the first floor of Orange Hospital, the purpose-built facility expands on existing palliative care services on the ground floor. It features three ensuite bedrooms, a shared kitchen, lounge, and courtyard.

Newmont Cadia’s $66,000 donation has allowed the purchase of outdoor furniture and a ‘cuddle bed’, a state-of-the-art double-sized bed that allows family members to hold their loved ones close in their final days and hours.

Newmont Cadia General Manager Lori Douglas said the donation holds deep significance for the Cadia workforce as it is made in memory of much-loved former colleague and young mother, Jo Morrison, who passed away in 2023.

“Our workforce was devastated when Jo Morrison lost her brave battle with cancer, spending her final days under the care of the palliative care team at Orange Health Service,” Ms Douglas said.

“We are proud to dedicate this contribution in her memory, creating a lasting legacy that supports compassionate, world-class end-of-life care for our community.

“Health is one of our key pillars of the Cadia Legacy Fund, and we know these facilities will provide comforts to patients and families during some of life’s most difficult moments.

This most recent donation to Orange Push for Palliative builds on previous support provided by Newmont Cadia in memory of Ms Morrison.

Orange Push for Palliative President Jenny Hazelton thanked Newmont Cadia for the ongoing support, which she added has made a meaningful difference over their long campaign for a dedicated palliative care facility in Orange.

“Those early donations had a significant impact on our small group of volunteers, and this latest contribution is a powerful reflection of Newmont’s genuine commitment to our community,” Ms Hazelton said.