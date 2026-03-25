At Orange Regional Gallery we recently opened an exhibition by Hill End artist Nicole Welch, ‘Unveiling the Night’. The exhibition contains a series of photographic works and a video which reveal the activity of native and introduced species of wildlife that roam the bush near Welch’s home during the night.

Welch was curious about the routines, instincts and behaviours of these animals that play out nearby while she sleeps. So, she set up night-vision camera traps, equipment often used by conservationists and hunters, to capture their goings-on.

The infrared cameras revealed a variety of animals traversing the same terrain at different moments. They seemed to instinctively avoid each other, carefully coexisting without conflict.

Viewing the footage, Welch perceived the landscape is a dynamic stage while the creatures were characters enacting unique roles. Yet the photographs are not mere documentation. In some works, Welch has reconfigured time, entangling the journeys of different animals to create dreamlike scenarios.

The video work 'Night (2024)' is a real treat. Showing in our theatrette for the duration of the exhibition, it is a theatrical experience of what and who will appear next, accompanied by a beautiful, ambient nocturnal soundtrack.

'Nicole Welch: Unveiling the Night' is on at Orange Regional Gallery until May 17. On April 30 from 5.30pm Welch will participate in a Q&A alongside a special screening of 'Night'.

The gallery is open daily from 10am to 4pm, and entry is always FREE.

For more information, please visit Orange Regional Gallery’s website www.orange.nsw.gov.au/gallery