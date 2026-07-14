OCTEC Limited is continuing its commitment to supporting vulnerable members of the community, donating $60,000 to three local emergency food services.

The funding has been equally distributed, with $20,000 awarded to FoodCare Orange, the Orange Uniting Church hot meals outreach program and the Vinnies Van; all volunteer-led organisations providing vital food relief to those in need.

OCTEC Chair Jeff Whitton said the ongoing partnership reflects the organisation's strong commitment to community wellbeing, particularly at a time when many households are facing increasing financial pressure.

"This is the third year OCTEC has supported these important local services, and unfortunately the need continues to grow," Mr Whitton said.

"Rising fuel costs, high interest rates and general cost-of-living pressures are putting strain on many individuals and families across our region."

Indeed, each of the recipient organisations reports increasing demand for their services, with more people turning to emergency food relief than in previous years.

"We are hearing directly from these organisations that more people are reaching out for help, including many who may never have needed support before," Mr Whitton said. "That's why it's so important we continue to stand behind the volunteers and services working on the frontline."

Mr Whitton said the funding will help ensure the continuity of essential food programs while supporting the dedicated volunteers who run them.

"These are three very important emergency food services. They all provide fresh and nutritious food to those who are struggling. They provide more than meals; these volunteers offer care, dignity and a vital point of connection," he said.

"We're proud to play a part in helping them continue their work and respond to the growing demand."