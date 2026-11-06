Off The Tracks is turning up the volume this November with a special Halloween Metal Edition, featuring four fantastic metals acts from across the region.

Off The Tracks, the continuation of the long-running band showcase, 4 on the 4loor, serves up a monthly selection of local and visiting bands at Orange's home of live music The Victoria Hotel.

Getting this month's special metal lineup started with a bang, at 8pm, November 7, will be Celestial Oath, a psychedelic stoner doom metal trio from Lithgow, making their Off The Tracks debut with heavy riffs and hypnotic grooves.

Then, at 9pm get ready for the return of T-Rex Autopsy and their unique blend of progressive metal and Middle Eastern influences. T-Rex Autopsy have previously graced the stage at Good Things Festival, and are an act not to be missed!

Bringing a powerful mix of melodic death metal and metalcore at 10pm will be Naugrim, from the Lithgow and Blue Mountains scene, followed at 11pm by Orange's own Kvlt Ov Dryn, delivering a theatrical, Norwegian-inspired black metal finale.

"Orange has enjoyed some incredible headbanging shows this year, with fantastic crowds proving there's a real appetite for live music in our region," Off The Tracks co-founder Esther-rose Parton said.

"Let's keep that momentum going. Get out, bring your mates and show up for these incredible bands. Your support is what keeps our local live music scene alive and thriving!"

Off The Tracks continues to support original live music, showcasing talented local and regional musicians with free entry for everyone, Esther-rose added.

"Come along, discover some incredible bands and support live music in Orange!"

Off The Tracks is at The Victoria Hotel this Saturday, November 7, 8PM till late. FREE ENTRY.