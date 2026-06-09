Self-taught painter of Australian landscape and Fellow of the Royal Art Society of NSW, David Lake, is this month's featured artist at the Orange Art Society Gallery.

David began painting in the early 1980s, while still a high school student, in what could best be described as a trial-and-error approach. Persistence proved to be a vital attribute, and he began exhibiting in commercial galleries in the late 1980s and has continued to develop his skills in the decades since.

David's style is distinctly his own. Since 2006, he has won more than 100 first prizes in competitions and more than $100,000 in prize money, and is a testament to his ability in the art of landscape painting.

David’s work is held in private and municipal collections in Australia and private collections overseas, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, and the USA.

David Lake is currently exhibiting a collection of his work at the Orange Art Society Gallery, 22 Sale Street. All are invited to attend the official opening on Saturday, June 13, from 2-4 pm. The exhibition will run until Friday, June 26.