The Orange Art Society has announced the launch of the 2026 Orange Art Society Art Prize.

Now in its fourth year, the annual prize offers a total prize pool of $1500, with artists invited to explore this year’s theme, 'People at Work'.

While the competition was initially founded as a figurative art prize, this year's rules have been relaxed and no longer require that the work depict the human form.

A spokesperson for the Orange Art Society said the rule change opens the competition to more artists, while the theme keeps the prize focused on people.

The art prize is open to Australian residents aged 18 and over, and may be in any medium other than photography. Once again, Sarah Randall of the Orange Regional Gallery will be back to judge the competition.

Also back this year is one of the most popular aspects of the competition: Every entrant will receive a bottle of wine featuring their own artwork on the label.

According to the Orange Art Society this began as a bit of fun, but the idea quickly became a highlight for many entrants.

“Artists absolutely love seeing their artwork turned into a wine label," the Art Society spokesperson said. "It started as something fun to do, but it’s become one of the most talked-about parts of entering the art prize!”

Entries cost $25 per artwork and are due September 22–24. Judging will take place on September 28 and the exhibition opens to the public September 29.

Artists from across the country are encouraged to enter and share their interpretation of 'People at Work'.

More information, rules and entry forms are available at orangeartsociety.com.au or can be collected from the Cultural Centre, 22 Sale Street, Orange.