The Orange City Women's Bowling Club celebrated its 70th anniversary on Saturday night. The special event, held at the club, marked 70 years of women's bowls in Orange and brought together members and guests for an evening of celebration, dancing, comedy, and entertainment.

A highlight of the night was the live performance of "They Call Me Bruce", which delighted the audience and added to the festive atmosphere. The anniversary celebration was a fitting tribute to seven decades of friendship, achievement, and dedication to the sport of lawn bowls.