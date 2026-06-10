The Orange Evening View Club celebrated its 45th birthday with dinner at the Orange Ex-Services' Club on Thursday, May 28. Members enjoyed a game of pass the parcel, which was full of fun surprises and one lucky member, Janelle Gibson, won a beautiful crochet shawl as the winner of the Mother's Day Raffle.

Club president, Ann-Maree Davis, thanked everyone for their participation at the Mother's Day Bake Sale at Bunnings, which was a great success.

Service badges were presented and the recipients congratulated.

The Orange Evening View Club is proud to support the Smith Family and their Learning for Life program for disadvantaged youth.

Anyone interested in joining in the fun at the Orange Evening View Club can contact Ann-Maree Davis on 0419425529.