The Orange Ex-Services Tennis Club has once again hosted its annual Over 30s Tennis Tournament, with players travelling from far and wide to take part in what has become a much-loved event.

Held over Saturday and Sunday, September 12–13, this year’s tournament marked a very special milestone — the 15th year the event has been running.

Saturday saw players take to the courts for Round Robin matches across the A and B Grades, providing plenty of competitive tennis and exciting battles throughout the day.

The action continued on Sunday, with A and B Grade Men’s and Ladies’ Doubles played during the morning, followed by A and B Grade Mixed Doubles in the afternoon.

Saturday evening gave players, families and friends a chance to relax and enjoy each other’s company at a social dinner at Wentworth Golf Club.

Fifteen years on, the tournament continues to bring tennis players together from near and far — and this year’s event was certainly a weekend to remember.