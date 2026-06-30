The local netball community came together for a beautiful tribute to the memory of Lily Kelly. 15-year-old Lily, who sadly passed away recently, had a deep love for netball and had been playing the sport since she was 6 years old.

In honour of Lily, teams were invited to wear green, her netball team's colour, and participate in a special "3, 2, 1, Lily!" chant before players took to the court. It was certainly a day filled with tears and emotion for Lily's teammates, family, friends, and the wider netball community. However, everyone came together to celebrate Lily's life and her passion for netball and her team.

The day also highlighted the importance of blood and organ donation, which can make a life-changing difference for others. It was a truly beautiful tribute to a young girl whose love for netball, friendship, and community will never be forgotten. Our condolences to Lily's family, teammates, and everyone who knew and loved her. It's clear she made a lasting impact on her netball community.