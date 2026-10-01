On Sunday, September 20, the Orange Sustainable Living Expo returned to the Naylor Pavilion at the Orange Showground. There was something for everyone interested in sustainable lifestyles, with a wide range of displays, activities, and ideas showing how people can not only live more sustainably but also save money.

The expo also featured a section for local schools, with fantastic entries on display and plenty of creativity and imagination on show. Orange Mayor, Tony Mileto, unveiled the winning entries at the exhibition.