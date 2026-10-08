Music lovers in Orange were treated to an afternoon of orchestral music on Sunday, 27 September, when the Orange Symphony Orchestra, with saxophone soloist Dr Jay Byrne, performed at the Kinross Wolaroi School Derek Pigott Hall.

Conducted by Dr Joanne Primatis, the orchestra presented an entertaining program that showcased the skill and dedication of its musicians. The audience enjoyed a varied selection of music, and the performance gave the local community an opportunity to come together and enjoy live orchestral music.