What a fantastic turnout at the Orange Wine Festival Night Markets in Robertson Park on Friday, October 16!

It was wonderful to see people from near and far coming together to sample our local wines and delicious food, support our local producers, and enjoy a lovely evening celebrating everything our region has to offer.

The Night Markets are the opening event of the Orange Wine Festival, which continues until Sunday, October 25.

Why not visit www.orange360.com.au/Events/Orange-Wine-Festival-2026 and explore this weekend's events!