This magnificent building with its decorative balcony stood at the north-east corner of Summer and Peisley streets from the 1880s when James Plowman had it built. James emigrated from Scotland in 1861. He conducted a bakery and general store which sold all manner of goods. While the decorative balcony is long gone, you can still see the shape of the original building.

Orange and District Historical Society holds a work day at Heritage Cottage (148 March Street) each Wednesday from 10.30am to 4pm each Wednesday, (with a lunch break from 12.30-1.30pm). Members are available to answer enquiries at this time.