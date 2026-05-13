The Anglican Parish of Orange East has announced the appointment of the Reverend Ben Mackay as the new Rector of the parish.

The Rev’d Ben and his family relocated to Orange from Parkes at the beginning of the school year. Ben has been working alongside the outgoing Rector, the Rev’d Bob Cameron, to ensure a smooth transition. The Rev’d Bob and his wife Fiona have now moved to Blayney, where Bob will undertake a locum role prior to retirement, following many years of faithful service in the Parish of Orange East.

“It’s been a joy to work with Bob, and I’m deeply grateful for the years of faithful ministry that both he and Fiona have given to Orange East, and I know that thankfulness is shared by many at St Barnabas,” said the Rev’d Mackay.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to know parishioners better, and to spending time out and about, meeting people within the Orange East community.”

The Rev’d Ben will be commissioned as Rector of the Anglican Parish of Orange East by the Right Reverend Mark Calder, Bishop of the Diocese of Bathurst, at a service to be held at 10am on Saturday, 9 May 2026, at St Barnabas Anglican Church, located at the corner of Dora Street and McLachlan Street, Orange.

Members of the wider community are warmly invited to attend the commissioning service.