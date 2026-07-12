On a recent visit to Orange, the Governor of New South Wales, Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley, accompanied by her husband Mr Wilson, visited the Orange Parkinson's support group, highlighting the importance of community engagement in addressing the challenges faced by individuals living with Parkinson's disease. As the Patron of Parkinson's NSW, Governor Beazley's presence underscored the state leadership's commitment to raising awareness and fostering dialogue about this progressive neurological disorder.

During the visit, Governor Beazley engaged with group members, demonstrating a genuine interest in their personal experiences with Parkinson's disease. This gave group members the opportunity to share their stories as well as the diverse challenges faced by those in rural areas.

Governor Beazley posed several pertinent questions that reflected her desire to comprehend the complexities surrounding Parkinson's disease. She inquired about the perceived causes of the condition, which remains a subject of ongoing research and debate within the scientific community. Parkinson’s cases have more than doubled globally in the last 25 years, with an estimated 8.9 million people now living with the disease. The World Health Organisation has drawn attention to accumulating research suggesting that possible factors contributing to the onset of PD include environmental (exposure to pesticides, solvents, and air pollution) and genetic risk factors.

The Governor heard concerns regarding the adequacy of local healthcare infrastructure, particularly the availability of neurologists and the accessibility of therapies that can improve the quality of life for those affected by Parkinson's.

In addition, the issue of potential cures was raised during the dialogue. As of now, there is no known cure for Parkinson's disease, and treatment primarily focuses on managing symptoms and improving patient outcomes. Research into novel therapies and potential disease-modifying treatments continues, but the journey toward finding a cure remains a complex and ongoing endeavour.

A highlight was the presentation of four Parkinson's volunteers to the Governor: Accredited Exercise Physiologist Holly Fish; Pharmacist Michael Macdonald; Volunteer musician Justin Porter; and CSU senior medical researcher, Associate Professor Rachael Rossiter

A number of professionals working in the Parkinson's space in Orange also attended the meeting. Parkinsons NSW was represented by Jayne Walker-Smith.

The members of the Orange Parkinson’s Support Group expressed their deep appreciation of Governor Beazley’s genuine interest in the issues raised and her willingness to hear their views and personal stories.