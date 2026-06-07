On Wednesday, May 27, the Ladies Probus Club of Orange North held a cocktail function at Jessie's at 119 to celebrate 50 years of Probus in Australia

Probus South Pacific Ltd was formed on February 3, 1976, by the Hunters Hill Rotary Men's Club and sponsored by Rotary International.

The name 'Probus' was formed from the words 'Professional' and 'Business'. The purpose of a club is to have fun and fellowship in retirement.

The Ladies Probus Club of Orange North Inc was formed in 1989. The club was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Orange North with Pat Bridges at the helm. Norma Watts was the club's first president. Meetings are still held at Duntryleague as they have been from the beginning. Two of the inaugural members, Joan McLean and Helen James, still take an active part in our club.

The Ladies Probus Club of Orange North has 100 members and a waiting list. Fun and friendship are still the aim.