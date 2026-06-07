Last Thursday, May 28, members of the Orange community came together to mark National Reconciliation Week, reiterating the call for all Australians to wholeheartedly embrace reconciliation every single day.

National Reconciliation Week, held every year from May 27 to June 3, commemorates two significant milestones in the reconciliation journey – the successful 1967 referendum and the High Court's Mabo decision.

Due to the wet conditions, the official ceremony took place inside the foyer of the Orange Civic Theatre, where Wiradjuri Elder Uncle Neil Ingram spoke on the 2026 theme for National Reconciliation Week, "All In".

"This theme serves as a powerful call to action, reminding all Australians that reconciliation is everyone's business every day, and that the responsibility for change must be shared by the wider community," Uncle Neil said.

"Reconciliation is an ongoing journey that reminds us that while generations of Australians have fought hard for meaningful change, future gains are likely to take just as much time, if not more, unless we try."

Uncle Neil said that for true reconciliation to happen, Australians must reckon with the colonial past, the dispossession of traditional lands and the forced removal of Aboriginal children from their families.

"The Government keeps talking about closing the Gap. However, we cannot close the gap until we deal with the impact of the Stolen Generation. Intergenerational traumatic events passed from trauma survivors to their descendants," he said.

The “Flame of Hope and Reconciliation” remained burning in the Orange Civic Square throughout Reconciliation Week. Photo: Orange City Life.

"Australia has a black history - a shameful past and the truth must be told. We cannot walk hand in hand in the spirit of reconciliation until we deal with our shameful past.

"We need to embrace a vision of reconciliation based on trust and respect that is free from injustice and racism. A relationship that is built on equality, acceptance and unity.

"Reconciliation is not an annual event but should be a daily commitment. So, we all need to be committed to bring about change."

Following the address from Uncle Neil, Deputy Mayor Tammy Greenhalgh spoke on behalf of Orange City Council.

After the official proceeding, those in attendance headed out to the South Court for a smoking ceremony before returning inside for a light lunch.

As has become tradition in Orange, the “Flame of Hope and Reconciliation” was lit and remained burning in the Orange Civic Square throughout Reconciliation Week.