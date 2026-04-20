The Rotary Club of Orange was helping with Mother's Day gift ideas by holding its first market for 2026 at the Orange Showgrounds.

Held four times a year, the much-anticipated market days are always a great way to snap up a bargain, catch up with friends and enjoy a Sunday morning out, Market Coordinator John Mills said.

“The market (has) a wide range of products, including plants, food, coffee, toys, cosmetics, clothing, jewellery, gems, arts and crafts, baby goods, honey, and of course, the Rotary barbecue will be in action,” John said in the lead-up to the April 19 event.

Plus, with Mother’s Day in the weeks after the market, it is an ideal time to look for something different and special to surprise mum — all while helping a great cause, he added.

“This is the way Rotary raises funds to support local charities and needy causes with a particular emphasis on community health, education, safety and environment,” John said. The donations collected at the gate for this market are directed to the Smith Family’s Learning for Life Program, which has been a Rotary Club of Orange project for the past 10 years. The club currently supports 20 local disadvantaged school students through this program, so all the money raised at this market could literally change lives.

For more information about the markets or to book a site, go to www.rotarycluboforange.org.au/rotary-community-markets or the Rotary Club of Orange Facebook page.