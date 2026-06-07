Rotary Orange Daybreak has announced the winner of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle Art Union, which raised over $25,000 for Central West Cancer Research!

Marrangaroo resident Michael Livermore’s ticket was the first drawn. He and his wife Kym made the trip to Victory Lane Motorcycles in Orange last Friday and inspected their brand new ruby red Harley.

“I’d never even won a meat raffle before, so this is just incredible,” said Michael, who bought the winning ticket while visiting Orange for the Gnoo Blas Classic Car Show. Michael said the raffle had entirely slipped his mind, which made it an even greater surprise when he received the winning message.

The couple are looking forward to getting out on their Harley soon.

Rotary Orange Daybreak wish to thank Darren Jeffrey at Victory Lane Motorcycles for all their help, Roan Financial for their sponsorship and all the volunteers who helped sell tickets.