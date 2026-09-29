Two friends told Orange City Life about plans to put on their running shoes to complete back-to-back marathons and raise money for Ronald McDonald House Central West NSW.

Saskia Jones and Maddi Gillete's plan to running 100 kilometres was all to support families when they need it most in the Central West.

Their event last Sunday was at Bloomfield Oval - right next door to Ronald McDonald House Central West on Hospital grounds in Orange. They chose 100km as this is the distance between Parkes and Orange in Central West NSW, Parkes being the number one town that families travel from to stay at Ronald McDonald House so that they can receive vital medical treatment for a sick and injured child or mother experiencing a high-risk pregnancy.

Sas is also an Overnight Family Ambassador at Ronald McDonald House in Orange and knows first-hand the support that Ronald McDonald House can provide.

Every dollar they raise helps families stay close to the care and support they need when their child is in hospital.

The duo put out an invitation to everyone and anyone to join them for a run or walk. Sas and Maddi also invited people to sponsor a lap, visit the House for a tour, and grab a sausage sandwich to support the cause.

All contributions help fund vital programs in our region - including the House in Orange and Hospitality Cart in the Dubbo Base Hospital.

Since opening, Ronald McDonald House Central West NSW has supported more than 2000 families with accommodation and over 1400 families in the Paediatric and Special Care Nursery in Dubbo.

Visit www.ronaldmcdonaldhousecwnsw.org.au to find out how you can help.