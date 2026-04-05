The school holidays are here, and we have plenty of family-friendly activities on offer at the Gallery.

Collect a free holiday edition of our eye-spy and explore ‘From Cows to Crocodiles’ together, or share a quiet moment in our theatre observing the nocturnal animals featured in ‘Nicole Welch: Unveiling the Night’. Get to know the charismatic and colourful Maratus spiders featured in ‘Maria Fernanda Cardoso: Spiders of Paradise’ and then draw your own or invent a new species at our kids' table.

Our workshop program is also live and ready to book. From 10am to 12 noon on Tuesday, April 7, young artists (8+) will examine a variety of interesting natural specimens using microscopes and magnifiers and create a series of drawings inspired by ‘Maria Fernanda Cardoso: Spiders of Paradise’.

Wadawurrung artist Kait James will join us for a free workshop from 10:30am till 12 noon on Saturday, April 11. Children 6+ and their grown-ups will make their own mini flags inspired by the exhibition 'Kait James: Red Flags’, a Warrnambool Art Gallery exhibition touring with NETS Victoria.

Drop into the gallery between 10:30am and 1:30pm on Tuesday, April 14 and enjoy a free art-making session with your children. Use the colourful materials provided to make your very own sculptural Maratus spider inspired by ‘Maria Fernanda Cardoso: Spiders of Paradise’.

The fun continues from 10am to 12 noon on Friday, April 17, when children (6+) will create their own giant mixed media insects in a creative workshop that explores colour, pattern, and texture.

Bookings are required for all our workshops, so jump in quick and confirm your place over on our Eventbrite page or by visiting the events page on our website: www.orange.nsw.gov.au/gallery/whats-on/

Holiday hours: The gallery is closed on Good Friday, April 3, but otherwise open from 10am to 4pm daily throughout Easter and the school holiday period. Entry is always FREE.