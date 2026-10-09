A major highlight of Anson Street School’s Shine in the Vines event later this month will be the return of a lovingly restored red 1949 Austin truck, a restoration in which students themselves played a key role.

It all began back in 2012 when the school launched an ambitious automotive project to restore the battered and weather-beaten old beauty. The restoration formed part of the school’s automotive program, established in 2008 by principal Garry Brotherton to give students practical, hands-on skills and help prepare them for life beyond school.

Over two years, students worked alongside automotive teacher David Gell, local mechanical specialist Peter Keegan, school general assistant Ted Thornberry, and community volunteers.

The project provided far more than mechanical experience, as students developed teamwork as well as literacy and numeracy skills while sanding panels, inspecting mechanical components, completing forms, preparing reports, and taking accurate measurements.

One of the restoration’s most distinctive features was the construction of a new timber rear tray. Students and staff involved in the project engraved their names into the timber, leaving a lasting record of those who helped bring the truck back to life.

The Austin was completed in 2014, becoming a proud achievement for Anson Street School, and was registered and used locally for several years.

In 2025, with mounting mechanical problems becoming difficult for the school to manage, the truck found a new home with the Gnoo Blas Classic Car Club. The move ensures the Austin remains a cherished part of the Orange community, where it will continue to be cared for, displayed, and enjoyed by the public for years to come.

Reflecting on the restoration in January, Mr Keegan recalled that much of the work involved repairing and reusing existing components rather than simply replacing them. “When it was all finished, I thought it looked pretty nice,” he said.

• Research: Gnoo Blas Classic Car Club.