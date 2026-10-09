Perhaps not the show you want to take grandma to on her 90th birthday, “Bar Gangland – True Crime Stories from our Piano Bar” is an adult-rated reminiscence featuring two legendary Kings Cross identities blending song, stories, and sentimentality about the not-so-glory days of Australia’s most famous sin strip and beyond.

Step into Bar Gangland on Saturday, October 17, from 7.30pm at The Hotel Canobolas as part of its Saturday event series, for a night of dangerous fun with veteran crime reporter, Mark “Moz” Morri, and iconic piano man, Geoff B Good.

The production blends a rowdy musical singalong of classic hits with uncensored, never-before-heard true crime tales from Sydney’s gritty past, where gangsters, coppers, and mostly innocent citizens famously frequented the same venues.

This unique and eclectic performance features Good kicking off the room with hit songs, inside stories, and classic piano bar entertainment. Good then interviews Morri about real-life Australian gangland wars, murders, and massacres from the time when Sydneysiders often had trouble telling the cops from the robbers.

Talking of seedy characters, Morri covers infamous figures from the 1970s and 1980s, sharing first-hand accounts and insights into notorious crims such as Roger Rogerson, Neddy Smith, Chopper Read, Tom Domican, and John Ibrahim. Major cases from the period are also explored, including infamous real-world tragedies such as the murder of Anita Cobby, the Milperra Father’s Day Massacre, and Port Arthur. Attendees will also have a unique opportunity to ask Morri direct questions about death threats, investigation details, and his decades on the crime beat.

Because of its somewhat saucy and graphic subject matter, this show is rated R and strictly for audiences 18 years and older. There is also a content warning as it will definitely contain strong language, gruesome tales, sexual references, and graphic stories from the other side of the tracks.