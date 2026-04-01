Spring Hill Public School proudly hosted the 2026 Jack May Cup athletics carnival recently.

The annual friendly competition against the neighbouring Spring Terrace Public School delivered an exciting day of track and field, but after a closely contested series of events, Spring Hill Public School were crowned the 2026 Jack May Cup champions!

Students from both schools showcased impressive skill, determination, and outstanding sportsmanship across all events, said organisers. The carnival atmosphere was enjoyed by all, with a BBQ and refreshing ice blocks adding to the fun of the day.

Organisers said it was a fantastic opportunity for students, staff, and families to come together and celebrate participation, teamwork, and school spirit.