The 'Stars' certainly shone on at the Orange Function Centre on Saturday, May 30, for the Cancer Council's annual fundraising spectacular, the Stars of Orange. This year's eight brave 'Stars' excelled themselves both on and off stage, raising an incredible $314,000 for cancer research.

The competition was fierce with the Judges' Choice tied between the team at PRP Imaging and Poppy & Frank. PRP Imaging were also the highest fundraisers of the event, although the highest individual fundraiser was Lianna Speers of Hit105.9 and 105.1 Triple M, who raised more than $40,000.

The People's Choice award went to the teachers of Catherine McCauley, while the Star's Star, picked by the participants themselves, was Amy McMiles.