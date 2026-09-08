A very happy birthday to Janina Belkowski, who celebrated her 80th year with family and friends at the Robin Hood Hotel on Saturday, August 29. For Janina, the occasion was made particularly special as she was surprised by the appearance of her two sisters, Jad and Tess, the first time the three had seen each other in 22 years. There were lots of happy tears at the joyful reunion, which had been secretly organised by Janina's children, who were proudly wearing T-shirts featuring photos of the birthday girl. Happy 80th Birthday, Janina!